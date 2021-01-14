Константин Церазов: «В первой половине 2021 года следует ждать серьезных коррекций»

According to the expert, March was the most difficult period, when in the middle of the month, on the panic of investors, the Moscow Exchange index collapsed by 35% since the beginning of the year. However, the world economy quickly adapted to new conditions — thanks to incentives from central banks, liquidity came to the markets, and purchases began, notes Konstantin Tserazov. At the end of 2020, the Moscow Exchange index, according to analysts from Otkritie Bank, updated its maximum, soaring to 3,289 points, and grew by 8%, while the RTS index fell by 10,4% due to the weakening of the ruble.